Bend Chamber Announces New Board Members for 2024

The Bend Chamber announces four new board members will join the full board of directors on January 1, 2024. The board is an all-volunteer group that guides the mission, policy setting, and governance of the Chamber as they serve the Bend business community.





The new board members serving a three-year term are:

Laura Breit—Owner/CEO, ColeBreit Engineering

Laura Breit, PE, LEED AP is a licensed Mechanical Engineer and the majority owner and CEO of ColeBreit Engineering, a certified Women Business Enterprise in Oregon. ColeBreit Engineering specializes in mechanical, electrical, plumbing, fire protection, commissioning, and controls design and engineering services.

Breit brings extensive experience as a professional mechanical engineer and LEED Accredited Professional to every project, including the design of HVAC, plumbing, and process systems for nearly every market sector, including commercial, education, pharmaceutical, science and technology, industrial, municipal, multifamily, healthcare, hospitality, high-end residential, and agricultural facility types and businesses. She has experience working in the traditional design-bid-build and design-build project delivery methods, taking a custom approach to each project and the unique needs of the client. Notable recent local projects include the 315-unit, 6-story Jackstraw project near the Box Factory and The Grove in Northwest Crossing.

Kevin Cole—CEO/President, Mid Oregon Credit Union

Cole joined the Mid Oregon Credit Union team in 2016 as the organization’s Chief Financial Officer. He quickly advanced to Executive Vice President before taking over the CEO role at the retirement of then-CEO Bill Anderson at the end of 2022. During his tenure, he led multiple key initiatives to transform Mid Oregon’s technology platforms and introduce new digital tools to the membership.

Cole is committed to helping build better communities in Central Oregon through economic development. He recently completed six years of service on the Bend Economic Development Advisory Board. He serves as the Treasurer for Economic Development of Central Oregon. Cole believes that Central Oregon communities can only be healthy when they have a strong employment base that creates opportunities for everyone to share in the region’s prosperity and growth.

Gary North—Vice President/Shareholder, R&H Construction

Gary North is the Vice President and Shareholder of R&H Construction, leading operations in Central Oregon. R&H has a statewide presence with offices in both Bend and Portland, Oregon. The company’s core market sectors include affordable and market-rate housing, office, retail, industrial,

medical and resort work.

North has over 35 years of experience in the construction industry, the last 15 of which have been with R&H in roles such as senior project manager, team leader and his current role as Vice President. During his tenure with R&H, he has managed over $400 million in work including ground up developments, remodels and build-out work.

Dr. Shannon Woods—Orthodontist/Owner, Woods Orthodontics

After 2 years practicing as an associate orthodontist in the Rogue Valley of Southern Oregon, Dr. Woods moved her family back home to Bend in 2018, and launched her start-up, Woods Orthodontics.

Dr. Woods has earned numerous honors and certifications, such as: Omicron Kappa Dental Honor Society Member, which is awarded to the top 5 of the 75 OHSU Dental School Graduates of each class; American Board of Orthodontics Certification, which is granted to typically less than 30% of all practicing orthodontists in the country; Affiliate Candidate with the Angle Orthodontic Society, an orthodontic body promoting the scientific advancement of orthodontics; and Cascade Business News’ “Accomplished under 40.”

Dr. Woods manages a team of clinical and administrative staff that serve passionately at their Bend and Sisters clinics. She specializes in all aspects of orthodontic care, from early intervention, to clear aligners, brackets, and surgical orthognathic correction.

“We welcome our new board members to the Chamber team. It’s critical to have a broad array of perspectives from our leadership as we tackle Bend’s business challenges,” said Katy Brooks, Bend Chamber CEO.

Additionally, Rebecca Berry, Vice President/Chief Human Resources Officer, St. Charles Health System, will be returning to serve her final year. And, Laurie Hill, CEO, Central Oregon Pediatrics Associates, becomes a full board member after serving as a one-year appointee in 2023.

Five board members will complete their terms on the Bend Chamber board of directors at of the end of 2023:

Coby Horton—US Bank

Alan Dietrich—Bendistillery

Quinn Hanson—GA Rogers

Hunter Neubauer—Oregrown

Travis Ulrich—Webfoot Painting

The Bend Chamber is truly grateful for these talented and dedicated individuals’ years of service toward the guidance and continued improvement of the organization.