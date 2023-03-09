 LISTEN: A Love for Film with Jared Rasic 🎧 | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
LISTEN: A Love for Film with Jared Rasic 🎧

Our film reviewer just penned his 1000th article for the Source. We chat about that long history, love for film and more

Jared Rasic has lived in Bend since 1999, when he moved here for college. Since then he’s worked at Westside Video, Boomtown, Hollywood Video, Cascades Theatrical Company, Tin Pan Theater and, on and off since 2010, The Source. Now he divides his time between The Source and helping program films for Tin Pan Theater and shorts for the BendFilm Festival.

In this edition of Bend Don't Break, Rasic talks about his love for film, memories of the 1000 articles he has now written for the Source Weekly and more.

LISTEN NOW:



