Bend Don't Break: Judy Stiegler, Former State Representative; Instructor at OSU-Cascades and COCC

click to enlarge Source Weekly

In this week's episode of “Bend Don’t Break,” we sit down with Judy Stiegler, former Oregon House Representative for District 54 and current political science instructor at OSU - Cascades. Judy shares her extensive experience in Bend’s political landscape, having been actively involved for over 42 years.Join us as we explore Judy's unique perspective on the evolution of local and state politics, the challenges faced by incoming elected officials, and the lessons she has learned about effective bipartisan collaboration.