 Bend Don't Break: Judy Stiegler, Former State Representative; Instructor at OSU-Cascades and COCC | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Support local, independent journalism in Central Oregon! Become a Source Weekly Member today.
Join now Support Us

Bend Don't Break: Judy Stiegler, Former State Representative; Instructor at OSU-Cascades and COCC

In this week's episode of “Bend Don’t Break,” we sit down with Judy Stiegler, former Oregon House Representative for District 54 and current political science instructor at OSU - Cascades. Judy shares her extensive experience in Bend’s political landscape, having been actively involved for over 42 years.
click to enlarge Bend Don't Break: Judy Stiegler, Former State Representative; Instructor at OSU-Cascades and COCC
Source Weekly


Join us as we explore Judy's unique perspective on the evolution of local and state politics, the challenges faced by incoming elected officials, and the lessons she has learned about effective bipartisan collaboration.

Listen now:




Help make local journalism happen

We're in this together! Join the Source Weekly Members and help us attain our goal of community empowerment through local news.

More Local News
All News

Q&A with a Guide to Underground Psychedelics

By Julianna LaFollette

Q&amp;A with a Guide to Underground Psychedelics

Jackstraw Development Awaits $10.6 million Tax Exemption Approvals

By Julianna LaFollette

Jackstraw Development Awaits $10.6 million Tax Exemption Approvals
Comments (0)
Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

More »

Digital Edition

This Week

  • May 29- 5, 2024

Previous Issues

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

© 2024 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation