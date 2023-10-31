Bend McDonald's Celebrates 50 Years!

click to enlarge Courtesy McDonald's Bend Original Grand Opening Flyer for North McDonald's November 13, 1973

Bill and Jeannine Bloom opened the very first McDonald’s in Bend on North 3rd street on November 13, 1973. Their daughter Nanette took over the business and opened the South McDonald’s in 1989. Over the next 30 years Nanette and her husband Mick grew the business into six stores in Bend, La Pine and Sisters. Nanette’s son Scott, purchased his first store in 2018 and since then, all the stores have been transitioned to him.Being part of a global brand but still locally owned and operated means McDonald’s has been able to support and impact the local community in ways that help the most. Local causes and charities McDonald’s has supported over the years include the Ronald McDonald house at St. Charles, Shop with a Cop and Get Out Alive. The local company has a focus on education and partners with local schools to fill in gaps of need.Over the past 50 years, McDonald’s has employed over 10,000 people in Central Oregon. The original McDonald’s on North 3rd Street was rebuilt in 2011. To celebrate 50 years on Monday, November 13th, that very store will be selling cheeseburgers for the 1973 price of only 35 cents from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be a limit of 10 burgers per order.