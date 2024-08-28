Bend to Update Vehicle Sheltering Rules

The City of Bend is looking to update its rules on sheltering in vehicles, recommending changes that could create some heightened restrictions.

At an Aug. 21 meeting, city councilors discussed a number of recommended rule changes aimed at more clearly enforcing issues with people congregating in areas around the city. The current rules for sheltering in vehicles are tied to the City's parking code, which creates some confusion due to inconsistencies between vehicle camping and tent camping.

Like the parking code, people sheltering in vehicles are currently required to move every three business days. Additionally, vehicle camping is prohibited within 500 feet of shelters, is allowed in residential areas and does not have density limits on city streets.

click to enlarge Courtesy Mountain View Community Development

The proposed code updates would more clearly align vehicle camping with tent camping restrictions. Like tent camping, the recommended changes would require vehicles to move a defined distance after 24 hours, prohibit camping near residential uses and shelters and add a density limit of no more than three vehicle camps per block.

These rules, according to city staff members, would provide more clear time and place rules, restricting camping within a certain distance of residential dwellings.

Currently, if there's a violation, community service or police officers typically issue a warning, giving an individual time to move or become compliant, according to David Abbas, the City of Bend transportation director.

While the current code allows for removal if a vehicle is violating time, place and manner regulations, Deputy Chief of Police Paul Kanksy noted that they will not tow vehicles if someone is in it.

With more clear definitions and rules, parking issues would fall under police department responsibilities, while camping issues would be addressed by the City's health and safety team, which would attempt to help people comply with the time, place and manner rules.

"I know there are mixed feelings on it, but we're just looking for something that's clearer and more consistent and ultimately helps provide some guidance and resources for everybody; for those enforcing it and for those that are in the situation as well as the community members living in their vehicle or their camper," Kanksy told the Source Weekly.

The City will look at the proposed ordinances again at a Sept. 18 meeting.

As time and place rules could become more restrictive, a highly utilized shelter type within Deschutes County, offering a safe and secure spot for people to park, could become more in-demand than ever.

Safe parking programs allow individuals a secure parking spot to live in their vehicles with access to services and case management. These programs, however, are limited and have long wait lists, giving individuals living in vehicles few options.

According to City staff members, safe parking programs are one of the most utilized and sought-after local sheltering services. This is the case for a number of reasons, according to Stacey Witte, the executive director of Reach, a local nonprofit.

In addition to being a safe place for people to park, individuals are often required to give up their vehicles to stay in most local shelters, due to an inability to park them at those locations.

click to enlarge Courtesy Mountain View Community Development

"That's really hard for folks to give up their trailer or RV because, if they become unhoused again, they have now given up their home," said Witte.

On top of offering mobile outreach, case management and other supportive housing assistance, Reach offers safe parking at three locations in Bend, with 11 spots, and is working on adding more.

To create more spots, churches or businesses willing to take part in the safe parking program can apply for a permit that allows them to offer six parking spots. Thus far, not many have stepped up.

"Churches and congregations in our community that offer programs like this actually help to eliminate the number of vehicles parked in front of business and residences," said Witte.

A larger safe parking operation in Redmond, through Mountain View Community Development, has seven locations with 28 parking spaces, serving between 40 and 55 people at any given time.

Rick Russell, the executive director of Mountain View, sees safe parking as a necessary resource on the continuum of shelter and housing options, but notes that it's underdeveloped, especially in Bend. One of Russell's goals is to go from the current number of 28 in Bend to 40 parking spaces by the end of this year.

"Bend easily could use 50 parking spaces," he said. "I think that the City of Bend could invest a lot more in expanding safe parking availability and is more likely to find 10 places where you could put a few people in vehicles, versus one place where you could put a lot of people in vehicles or tents."

The creation and enforcement of time, place and manner restrictions, Russell said, has sparked an even greater need for more safe parking spaces. While he sees the benefits of these regulations, the unintended consequences include moving homelessness to other areas, pushing people out of town and to the perimeter of Bend and Redmond.

"We should be multiplying and scaling up safe parking around the region," said Russell. "Part of the problem we have is that we all know that you can't solve homelessness by just moving it around to different locations... It is absolutely about getting folks stabilized, working with a case manager, setting goals and moving the, toward stable housing."