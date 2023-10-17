 Central Oregon's Green Leaders To Be Honored At Sustainability Awards Event | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Central Oregon's Green Leaders To Be Honored At Sustainability Awards Event

The Environmental Center's 2023 Sustainability Awards event will be held Thursday, November 2nd, 5-7pm at the High Desert Music Hall in Redmond.
click to enlarge Central Oregon's Green Leaders To Be Honored At Sustainability Awards Event
The Environmental Center


The Sustainability Awards is a way to celebrate businesses, organizations and individuals who are helping to shape sustainable communities that meet human needs equitably, live within our planet’s ecological limits, and build a prosperous economy for all — without compromising the ability for future generations to do the same.

Those being recognized are taking action, changing systems, collaborating on solutions, and supporting their peers to do the same. Each winner will receive a custom award designed by local artist Kenny Adams.

Also a part of this year's event will be a new film project featuring local youth sharing about what sustainability means to them. The event also includes hor d'oeuvres and one drink ticket per guest.

