City Committee Opposes Proposed Camping Code Change

A local committee and members of a service nonprofit are urging the Bend City Council to reconsider a planned action that could create heightened restrictions for sheltering in vehicles. The proposed code changes would require vehicles to move a defined distance after 24 hours, a contrast from its current code, which requires vehicles to move after three days.

Ahead of an Oct. 2 City Council meeting, in which councilors will hold a public hearing regarding its proposed code changes, the City of Bend's Human Rights and Equity Commission is the latest to express its opposition to the code change.

On Sept. 25, HREC announced its plans to send a letter to city councilors, sharing their concerns about the code and urging councilors to consider their recommendation. They submitted a letter to council on Sept. 29, according to Andrés Portela, the City's equity and inclusion director.

"It is important that, given this humanitarian situation is present and not likely to diminish any time soon within our city limits, that the city works to provide equal access and treatment to all persons regardless of their current housing (e.g. houseless, housed, etc.), economic, or other social status," read a statement from the memo.

According to city staff members, the current rules are tied to the City's parking code, which creates some confusion due to inconsistencies between vehicle and tent camping.

These proposed changes would more clearly align restrictions for vehicle camping with tent camping, requiring vehicles to move a defined distance after 24 hours, prohibit camping near residential uses and shelters and add a density limit of no more than three vehicle camps per block.

According to City Attorney Ian Leitheiser at an August council meeting, certain caveats to the current, and proposed rules, include a notice period that allows for more leniency. Prior to requiring a tent or vehicle to move after the set timeframe, the City provides a minimum 72-hour notice to everyone that would be affected, with only some exceptions.

Understanding this, members of HREC said they still believe the City should take another look at its proposed changes, making four recommendations for the City to consider.

The first recommendation is that city codes are enforced in a way that treats all people with dignity and without discrimination, regardless of socioeconomic status – a tenet for the work that HREC does.

The committee's next recommendation is specific to the proposed time restriction, advising councilors to not make changes to the current code.

"Any enforced move within a timeframe of less than 72 hours could result in the individual being upended from whatever stability they have, possibly putting their life and property in danger. Therefore, it is our recommendation that the timeframe for vehicle camping remain 72 hours," read a statement.

The recommendation addresses the City's desire to provide more consistency across the camping codes, and states that any changes should be to amend the non-vehicle camping timeframe from 24 to 72 hours.

The last recommendation, if the City decides it wants to approve the changes, is to encourage the increase of safe parking options and communicate the code changes as broadly as possible to the houseless population.

"The HREC deems that the issues discussed in this memorandum are, at their core, human rights issues and any amendments made to existing camping and parking codes may have far-reaching impacts on an individual's health, safety, and well-being," read the HREC letter.

Service Provider Chuck Hemmingway with Home More Network told the Source Weekly in an email that he, too, sent a letter in opposition to the code changes.

His organization sent a letter urging the Council to change its mind, pointing to specific complications and violations of City policies regarding houselessness and public health, safety and welfare. Hemmingway also attended the Sept. 25 HREC meeting, sharing his concerns about the timeframe with the members.

Hemmingway and Jessica Gamble, executive director of Home More Network, requested a meeting with city staff and service providers in their letter, to discuss the added complications of the prospective code changes.

The two claimed that the proposed timeframe would make the work of service providers harder and cause more hardship for those living in shelters, as they need more time to move, due to their specific circumstances.

The City will consider the code amendments and hold a public hearing to listen to residents on the proposed changes at the Oct. 2 Council meeting.