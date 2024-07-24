City of Bend to Update Parking Codes

On July 17, the City of Bend discussed its plans to update its parking code to better meet City needs. The goal is to create a comprehensive code that effectively manages and enforces use of curbs and parking.

"As we grow up as a city, we definitely need to be ahead of the curve when it comes to parking policy and making sure we're staying on top of it," said Bend Mayor Melanie Kebler.

The need to update the code comes from both things the City is seeing internally and what it is hearing from the community, officials said.

"Parking management and enforcement are going to become more of a needed operation of the City as we continue to densify and develop," said Russ Grayson, chief operating officer with the City of Bend.

One aspect of the code that City of Bend staff members recommended repealing was the City's current three-business-day rule, which bans parking a vehicle in the public right-of-way for more than three business days. Moving a vehicle more than 750 feet updates the parking time limits.

According to Grayson, there's confusion in terms of how this part of city code works, hard for the City to enforce and for people to follow.

click to enlarge Julianna LaFollette

There are a number of reasons why this 72-hour code is not working, according to Grayson. Shorter parking restrictions result in more violations, which triggers more complaints and calls for service. A longer time limit will likely mean fewer violations, therefore making the code easier to enforce.

"I feel like there are better tools and codes out there that can address the intent of what those two things are trying to cover," said Grayson. He also said that different code language would be easier to interpret, understand and enforce.

According to Kebler, the City hopes to set realistic time limits that staff can respond to while ensuring that a car isn't sitting on a curb for months at a time. "We're going to have to find that balance, having clear rules but also having rules that we can actually enforce," she said.

Another thing the City is looking to change is who enforces parking. Currently, parking within the parking districts is enforced through a City-contracted parking service. Bend PD also responds to parking concerns when there are public safety concerns or complaint-based calls. With the current time restrictions, there is too much demand on staff.

"It's very frustrating for people when we have a rule, but don't have the staff or the ability to enforce it. So, we want to be realistic there," said Kebler. With increasing demand, the City hopes to move toward bolstering its own parking division to address the issues.

Bend City Councilor Barb Campbell told the Source Weekly that she hopes these changes will take some of the demand off of law enforcement.

Campbell expressed some concerns with modernizing the parking code. While she agrees that it's difficult to enforce parking currently, she hopes to see all of the pavement being used.

"I want us to be using available parking and not just building more and so, you know, that gets really complicated," she said. "I believe we actually do live in paradise. I don't want to pave any more paradise than we absolutely have to."

Campbell, who has worked in transit, sees that as the solution in the future. "Transit is the way, I see, that we can have it all. We can reduce greenhouse gases and we can reduce congestion. That is the way that I think we can achieve that balance."

The parking code currently up for consideration will not include vehicles used as shelters. The City plans to update these rules separately and will discuss vehicle sheltering rules, as it pertains to parking, sometime next month.

The City hopes to adopt a new code by this winter. Once a draft of the code is written and approved by city councilors, which will likely happen in October, the City will offer a number of opportunities for public comment before finalizing a code.