Climate Change And Human Migration With David Wrathall, Ph,D.

Wille Hall, Coats Campus Center, COCC Bend

Tuesday, November 14, 6:30 p.m.

avid Wrathall, Ph.D., Associate Professor, College of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences at Oregon State University will sharethe findings from his role as a lead author of the UN’s latest climate assessment on November 14 at COCC in Bend.Wrathall researches human migration in response to various climate change hazards, including sea level rise, tropical weather extremes, glacier recession, drought, and ocean acidification and examines how climate change impacts are threatening people’s livelihoods and rendering parts of the planet uninhabitable.David Wrathall is a geographer by training, with a Ph. D. from King’s College London, where he studied climate change adaptation, resilience and hazards. Between 2013 and 2016, David was an academic officer at United Nations University-Institute for Environment and Human Security. He also studied the link between glacier recession, shifting water resources and migration in Peru, as an NSF Science Foundation post-doctoral fellow.He began his thinking on climate change and human migration as a Peace Corps volunteer in Honduras. This program is sponsored by the Associated Students of COCC and Maybelle Clark MacDonald Fund.