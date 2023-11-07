COCC's First-Annual State Of The College Address

C entral Oregon leaders, employers, partners, educators, students and community members are invited to Central Oregon Community College's first-annual State of the College Address by president Dr. Laurie Chesley. This will be a n opportunity to learn about COCC's current priorities, goals, and key initiatives.



COCC State of the College Address Wednesday, January 24, 2024 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m . COCC Bend campus in the Coats Campus Center's Wille Hall Event will be simultaneously livestreamed

There will be a 9 a.m. coffee reception in the Coats Campus Center lobby prior to Chesley's remarks.



In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact Caitlyn Gardner in Campus Services at 541-383-7237. For accommodation because of other disability, such as hearing impairment, contact Disability Services at 541-383-7583.