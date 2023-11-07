 COCC's First-Annual State Of The College Address | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
COCC's First-Annual State Of The College Address

Central Oregon leaders, employers, partners, educators, students and community members are invited to Central Oregon Community College's first-annual State of the College Address by president Dr. Laurie Chesley. This will be an opportunity to learn about COCC's current priorities, goals, and key initiatives.

COCC


Wednesday, January 24, 2024 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m
COCC Bend campus in the Coats Campus Center's Wille Hall
Event will be simultaneously livestreamed

There will be a 9 a.m. coffee reception in the Coats Campus Center lobby prior to Chesley's remarks.


In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact Caitlyn Gardner in Campus Services at 541-383-7237. For accommodation because of other disability, such as hearing impairment, contact Disability Services at 541-383-7583.

  • The Source Weekly

