 COCC's Turkey, Toddler Trots Bring Fun And Scholarship Funding
COCC’s Turkey, Toddler Trots Bring Fun And Scholarship Funding

Central Oregon Community College (COCC) is holding its annual Turkey Trot fundraiser, a 5K run/walk, at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4, at the Bend campus’s track, preceded by the free Toddler Trot.

Courtesy COCC

Free to COCC students, the Turkey Trot event is $15 for preregistered participants (plus $2.50 in online fees) and $20 for those who register race day. The fee includes a T-shirt, prizes, coffee, fruit and pastries from COCC’s Cascade Culinary Institute. Day-of registration will take place in the Mazama Gym at 9:30 a.m.

All proceeds benefit the COCC Foundation which provides scholarship assistance to students and fiscal support for college programs. Preregister here.

The free Toddler Trot starts at 10 a.m. and involves two race categories: ages 3 years and younger and 5 years and younger (no online registration required but participants should plan to arrive at 9:30 a.m.). A growing tradition in its second year, the Toddler Trot crosses the full length of COCC’s athletic field. “We’re excited to see everyone back again for one of our most anticipated races of the year,” said Josh Motenko, COCC’s assistant director of club and intramural sports. “Personally, I’m excited to see our Toddler and Turkey Trot participants high-five our bobcat mascot, who often joins the fun on a unicycle.”

For information, contact Josh Motenko, COCC’s assistant director of club and intramural sports, at [email protected] or 541-383-7794. ﻿In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact Caitlyn Gardner at 541-383-7237. For accommodation because of other disability, such as hearing impairment, contact disability services at 541-383-7583.

