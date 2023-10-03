Compass Commercial Awarded Top Workplaces 2023 Honor

C

ompass Commercial Real Estate Services has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2023 honor by Oregonian Top Workplaces. This is Compass Commercial’s fourth award in the past year, following the 2022 Realtor of the Year Award from the Central Oregon Builders Association (COBA), the 2023 Business Excellence Award for Organizational Growth from the Bend Chamber of Commerce, and the 2023 Best Real Estate Company in Central Oregon from theThe Top Workplaces list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.131 companies in Oregon and SW Washington were selected as a 2023 Top Workplace. These are categorized into Large Employers (500 or more employees), Midsize Employers (100-499 employees) and Small Employers (35-99 employees). Compass Commercial ranked in the Small Employers category and was one of four companies on the list that are headquartered in Bend, OR. “We are thrilled to be acknowledged as one of the top workplaces in the State,” president and broker Graham Dent stated. “Even better that the acknowledgement came from our own team members. We take great pride in our commitment to foster an outstanding work environment—one where our employees find support and opportunities to achieve their full potential, all while having plenty of fun!"