 Coordinating the Homeless Office | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
The Source Weekly reporting is made possible by the power of your support! Become an Insider.
Join now Support Us

Coordinating the Homeless Office

Deschutes County's Coordinated Homeless Response Office works on its goals after challenging start

By

The Deschutes County Coordinated Homeless Office reviewed a draft strategic plan at its July 14 meeting. After the departure of former executive director Cheyenne Purrington, the governing board of the office created subcommittees to explore the structure, strategy and governance of the board.

The draft plan establishes priorities for community engagement, supporting service providers, establishing the role of the office and improving access to affordable housing. The office invited service providers to respond to the draft strategic plan, and Bend City Councilor Megan Perkins addressed misconceptions about what the office's role is.

click to enlarge Coordinating the Homeless Office
Courtesy of Deschutes County

"One of the things that concerns me when I look at that feedback, and I get it, is funding, funding, funding. I get it, that's obviously a huge issue, but where is that coming from? The cities aren't going to be able to fund all our service providers," Perkins said at the July 14 meeting.

Redmond City Councilor Kat Zwicker suggested helping service providers find a supportive business model, but that the office won't be a financial benefactor of homeless services. Other service providers commented that the office should combat stereotypes about people experiencing homelessness, support homeless students with transportation options and support the Homeless Leadership Coalition — which is the local continuum of care for homeless services and housed under the Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council.

One aspect that's still up for debate is under what entity the CHRO will work from. Purrington recommended the office move from the county to the Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council in an outgoing memo, which several members of the CHRO have supported and Deschutes County Commissioners approved in a recent vote. COIC hasn't agreed to take the office on, though, and the CHRO is deferring some decisions until it's certain of what organization it's working under.

A strategic plan is due on Aug. 30 per House Bill 4123, which established the office. On July 20 the CHRO board of directors will vote on its strategic plan and bylaws. The office experienced a shakeup in May when Purrington resigned, leaving the governing board — which had only met a handful of times — scrambling to fulfill the goals required in HB4123. If passed the strategic plan will have fulfilled its legislative obligations until a progress report in November. However, the creation of an advisory council, a work plan and coordination with the Homeless Leadership Coalition are all still in progress.

About The Author

Jack Harvel

Jack is originally from Kansas City, Missouri and has been making his way west since graduating from the University of Missouri, working a year and a half in Northeast Colorado before moving to Bend in the Spring of 2021. When not reporting he’s either playing folk songs (poorly) or grand strategy video games,...

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

More Local News
All News

Readers also liked…

Understanding Intimacy

By Dr. Jane Guyn

Understanding Intimacy

Celebrate National Native Plant Month

By Damian Fagan

Celebrate National Native Plant Month

My Time with Tom

By Dan Mooney

My Time with Tom

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

FREE STUFF

Bend Ticket Giveaway

Newsletter Signup

More by Jack Harvel

  • Sheriff Won't Seek Re-election

    Sheriff Shane Nelson announced he's not seeking a third term and lends support to 2024 contender

    By Jack Harvel

    Sheriff Won't Seek Re-election

  • Escape From Mirror Pond

    For years people have debated dredging Mirror Pond and returning it to a natural flow, but there's progress on one of its less controversial projects: Fish passage

    By Jack Harvel

    Escape From Mirror Pond
More »

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

  • A Fairly Large Festival

    The inaugural FairWell Festival brings three days of world-class music to the Deschutes County Fairgrounds

    A Fairly Large Festival

  • Sheriff Won't Seek Re-election

    Sheriff Shane Nelson announced he's not seeking a third term and lends support to 2024 contender

    By Jack Harvel

    Sheriff Won't Seek Re-election

  • Bend Starts Hunnell Camp Removal

    Despite pushback from Hunnell area residents and community members, the City of Bend starts a sweep

    By Julianna LaFollette

    Bend Starts Hunnell Camp Removal
More »

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • July 19-19, 2024

Previous Issues

Want to Advertise With Us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

© 2023 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation