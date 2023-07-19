Coordinating the Homeless Office

The Deschutes County Coordinated Homeless Office reviewed a draft strategic plan at its July 14 meeting. After the departure of former executive director Cheyenne Purrington, the governing board of the office created subcommittees to explore the structure, strategy and governance of the board.

The draft plan establishes priorities for community engagement, supporting service providers, establishing the role of the office and improving access to affordable housing. The office invited service providers to respond to the draft strategic plan, and Bend City Councilor Megan Perkins addressed misconceptions about what the office's role is.

click to enlarge Courtesy of Deschutes County

"One of the things that concerns me when I look at that feedback, and I get it, is funding, funding, funding. I get it, that's obviously a huge issue, but where is that coming from? The cities aren't going to be able to fund all our service providers," Perkins said at the July 14 meeting.

Redmond City Councilor Kat Zwicker suggested helping service providers find a supportive business model, but that the office won't be a financial benefactor of homeless services. Other service providers commented that the office should combat stereotypes about people experiencing homelessness, support homeless students with transportation options and support the Homeless Leadership Coalition — which is the local continuum of care for homeless services and housed under the Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council.

One aspect that's still up for debate is under what entity the CHRO will work from. Purrington recommended the office move from the county to the Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council in an outgoing memo, which several members of the CHRO have supported and Deschutes County Commissioners approved in a recent vote. COIC hasn't agreed to take the office on, though, and the CHRO is deferring some decisions until it's certain of what organization it's working under.

A strategic plan is due on Aug. 30 per House Bill 4123, which established the office. On July 20 the CHRO board of directors will vote on its strategic plan and bylaws. The office experienced a shakeup in May when Purrington resigned, leaving the governing board — which had only met a handful of times — scrambling to fulfill the goals required in HB4123. If passed the strategic plan will have fulfilled its legislative obligations until a progress report in November. However, the creation of an advisory council, a work plan and coordination with the Homeless Leadership Coalition are all still in progress.