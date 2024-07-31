County Plans to Relocate Houseless in East Redmond

After years of discussing plans to move houseless individual's off of 137 acres of County-owned land in east Redmond, County Commissioners approved a plan that would help relocate individuals.

Commissioners voted 2-1, directing County staff members to draft a Request for Proposals for the operation of a supported/managed camp on 45-acres of land in east Redmond. Commissioner Tony DeBone voted "no."

The process will move houseless individuals off of the 137 acres and offer a parcel of 45 acres of county land, south of the area, as an alternative location for people to go.

The removal from the 137 acres comes as the Department of State Lands and Deschutes County prepare to swap two parcels of land. In the spring of 2023, the Department of State Lands made it clear that the County's 137 acres needed to be clear of people and debris before a land exchange could happen. The long-anticipated land exchange would give DSL the 137 acres of industrial land. In exchange, the County would acquire 140 acres of land south of the Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center for future Fair and Expo use.

click to enlarge Courtesy Oasis Village

On July 29, County staff members provided commissioners three different draft plans for the relocation process. Concept one would relocate people to the 45 acres and offer basic hygiene services, an area for service providers and mobile case management.

Concept two, the one that County Commissioners approved, offers more services and a higher level of management. It would include all elements listed in the first concept, but would be more supported, requiring an RFP for services and oversight. Concept three would have planned to establish a fully managed camp.

Commissioner DeBone expressed his support for concept one, stating it was more deterministic, given that asking people to move is already a big step.

"Jumping right to step two means we're going to find some magical service provider that's going to work for a minimal amount of money, or we're going to have to come up with a lot of money, to ask people to move and come join us," he told the Source Weekly.

Commissioner Phil Chang, who voted for concept two, wanted to establish an area that was safe and secure, and felt that concept one would not accomplish that.

"If we want people to move out of homelessness, then I think we need to look at the other two options," he said. At the July 29 meeting, he expressed his concerns that concept one would be a risk; telling people they can just move to the 45 acres without any management or services.

The draft plan is estimated to take 10 months. County staff, after getting direction from County Commissioners, will begin creating a preliminary RFP and workshop with local service providers on Aug. 13.

County Commissioners met with Redmond leaders and service providers this year, indicating plans for this relocation. After the initial meetings, the City of Redmond agreed to help move this plan forward.

"After seeing the disruptive behavior occurring on Juniper Ridge and along China Hat Road, we believe that an appropriate investment in proper management, including the provisions of necessities (trash, port-a-potties, water etc.) is key to having this future site safe not only for those who live there but also for those on adjoining properties," wrote Redmond Mayor Ed Fitch in a letter to County Commissioners.

click to enlarge Courtesy Deschutes County

Commissioners have yet to decide on a date for people to relocate. The County plans to meet with the City of Redmond, the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office and the District Attorney's office to talk about enforcement, making sure all parties are agreeable if someone refuses to move off the 137 acres and to have a process to enforce that.

James Cook, an advocate for homeless services, has some concerns about the County's vote. One concern, he said, is the lack of meaningful consultation with service providers.

Service providers met with County staff members on July 23 to discuss the options. Cook felt there should have been more input from service providers who are familiar with the situation in east Redmond and have relationships with some of the people out there.

Cook, who ran for the County Commission in 2018, also worries that without any concrete plan and timeframe, nothing will get done. The current plan, he said, relies on service providers to step up.

"This camp just isn't realistic, and we're going to be back in the same place we were before. I don't see people stepping up to do that," he said. "They haven't made clear how much money they are willing to put out to make this happen... I don't think they have a realistic understanding of what it's going to take, both to encourage people to move where they would like them to move, and to actually have a safe, secure and successful location."