Day Outings for Moms, and Everyone, Really

In Central Oregon, spring is the blurred season that happens somewhere between those bluebird, powder-filled days and the lazy Cascade lake afternoons. Although it's tempting to blaze right through May toward summertime, let's not overlook planning something remarkable for the leading lady in our lives on Mother's Day. If she's a Bendite, chances are she'll greatly appreciate a well-thought-out adventure alongside her most favorite people.

In the spirit of treating mom to just that, here are three unique spring outings that everyone is sure to enjoy. With all the details taken care of — from scenic destinations to delicious fare — they require no planning on her part. Just show up and enjoy. What more could she want?

click to enlarge Roseann Dennery Tam-a-Láu trail.

Canyon hike with sweeping views

The Tam-a-Láu trail at Cove Palisades State Park is one of the few hikes in the area that people can do in every season, although spring and fall are best due to its high desert landscape. The blooming wildflowers and warmer temperatures make it an ideal Mother's Day outing. The 6-mile loop boasts sweeping, 360-degree views of where the Crooked and Deschutes rivers converge. Depending on everyone's trekking appetite, hikers can opt to turn around after an ascent to the plateau which overlooks the canyon gorge of Lake Billy Chinook. Petroglyphs and clear views of Mount Jefferson are bonuses to experience along the way. After the hike, cool off at the Upper Deschutes day use area and enjoy lunch on the plentiful picnic tables. Be sure to also make a detour to the Cove Palisades Marina and reward the kids to their "best on the planet" ice cream sandwiches that you bribed them with to quell their whining on the trail (pro tip!). Then on the way home, enjoy some elevated pub fare and dinner views at the Over the Edge Taphouse. Perfect day adventure? Check.

click to enlarge Roseann Dennery Steelhead Falls

Little-effort falls and a dazzling sunset

At just 2 miles round trip, Steelhead Falls is a good bang-for-your-buck, out-and-back trail. This hidden jewel is a popular swimming hole and cliff jumping spot on warm summer days, and in the spring it offers a delightful, meandering trail. On your way there, stop at Tite Knot Craft Coffee in Redmond for some of their famous iced dirty chai. Grab some other goodies to enjoy for your picnic later on one of the rock outcroppings along the trail. Once you arrive, spend some time exploring the pools and rushing falls together.

Time your departure and take the 20-minute drive over to Smith Rock State Park to catch one of the spectacular sunsets the park is known for. From the main overlook, watch the last moments of the sun's glow as it outlines and illuminates the canyon's ridge. Take this opportunity to tell mom your favorite things about her (pro tip!). On the way back to Bend, hit Xalisco for gourmet tacos or the food trucks at General Duffy's to end a day that promises to make her heart, and her belly, full.

click to enlarge Roseann Dennery Belknap Hot Springs.

Scenic drive to nature's hot tub

Experience some of the best of what Central Oregon has to offer — hot springs and vistas and waterfalls (oh my!) on this day outing that is sure to hit all the feels for mom. From Bend, stop in Sisters at Sisters Coffee to order her a bourbon caramel latte and a seasonal sweet scone. Then head toward the McKenzie-Santiam Highway, one of the state's iconic scenic drives, which showcases the verdant beauty of the Pacific Northwest. As you drop down into the lush Willamette Forest, the McKenzie River will be your companion and the surrounding dense carpet of emerald moss will beckon you to pull over and explore. Stay the course — your destination is Belknap Hot Springs, which offers overnight accommodations, day use of the pools and access to their impeccably-maintained grounds. Allow for a few hours at Belknap, which costs $10 to use the pools (worth every penny) and then adventure out to explore the winding paths, bridges and a real-life secret garden. Belknap has something for everyone: steam-filled relaxing, off-the-beaten path exploring and a brilliant display of seasonal perennials curated by a master gardener. It's truly an oasis in the wilderness.

click to enlarge Roseann Dennery Belknap Hot Springs.

Because many moms love a good cheese and cracker board, pack a charcuterie-stye lunch to enjoy at the picnic tables on the bank of the rushing river (pro tip!). On the way back, take an optional detour to the easy-to-access Sahalie Falls to capture a bragging selfie for mom. Then hit the Barn in Sisters to reflect on the day's magical moments over some cold local ales and wood-fired pizza.

—Roseann Dennery is a writer and creative consultant. When she isn't helping nonprofits tell the story of their work, she can be found sparking joy on all kinds of adventures with her family of five. A transplant from the Sonoran Desert, she enjoys curating and inspiring outdoor experiences for families. Follow her for more tips and ideas @exploreitallfamily.