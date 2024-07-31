 Deschutes County Accepts Funding For Behavioral Health Facility | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Support local, independent journalism in Central Oregon! Become a Source Weekly Member today.
Join now Support Us

Deschutes County Accepts Funding For Behavioral Health Facility

The $2 million grant will go toward a secure residential treatment facility

By

Deschutes County accepted funding from the Oregon Health Authority on July 24 to support a behavioral health treatment facility in Redmond. On May 29, the Board of County Commissioners gave approval for the Deschutes County Health Services to accept a $2,000,000 grant to construct a Class 1, 16-bed secure residential treatment facility.

A Class 1 treatment facility serves people who meet a certain threshold – those who are too dangerous to themselves or others because of their mental illness and need involuntary secure treatment. According to Holly Harris, the Deschutes County behavioral health director, the need for this type of facility in Central Oregon is great.

"There is such limited capacity for those individuals. If they meet that level of care, they really shouldn't be anywhere else other than that level of care. It's not safe for them, it's not safe for the community. This will help fill that gap," Harris said.

click to enlarge Deschutes County Accepts Funding For Behavioral Health Facility
Julianna LaFollette

While the $2 million will go toward the construction of this facility, it will not cover most of the funds needed to complete this project. According to Harris, the last facility like this one that the County tried to construct had about a $14 million price tag.

As she said, "$2 million is really a drop in the bucket when it comes to building a facility like this," she said. "It's really going to require an entity that has its own capital, money that they can invest in it."

Harris said the County sent out a request to have a private partner help supplement the $2 million. They are in the process of reviewing applications. Harris also noted that it would likely take about 18 to 24 months to get the facility up and running.

Julianna LaFollette

Julianna earned her Masters in Journalism at NYU in 2024. She loves writing local stories about interesting people and events. When she’s not reporting, you can find her cooking, participating in outdoor activities or attempting to keep up with her 90 pound dog, Finn.

Help make local journalism happen

We're in this together! Join the Source Weekly Members and help us attain our goal of community empowerment through local news.

More Local News
All News

Q&A with a Guide to Underground Psychedelics

By Julianna LaFollette

Q&amp;A with a Guide to Underground Psychedelics

Jackstraw Development Awaits $10.6 million Tax Exemption Approvals

By Julianna LaFollette

Jackstraw Development Awaits $10.6 million Tax Exemption Approvals

A Dangerous Road

By Jennifer Baires

A Dangerous Road
Comments (0)
Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

More »
More »

Digital Edition

This Week

  • July 31- 7, 2024

Previous Issues

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

© 2024 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation