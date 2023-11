Deschutes County Considers New Recreational Campground

D

click to enlarge La Pine State Park

eschutes County is looking to develop a new county-run campground for the first time in over four decades. Consultants, ECONorthwest and Environmental Science Associates, delivered a camping feasibility study to Deschutes County Commissioners at a Nov. 15 meeting, highlighting three potential areas for private or public RV parks and campgrounds for recreational purposes.The three areas included in the study were Drafter Road in La Pine, Thompson Road and Crooked River Ranch. The goal, according to the feasibility study, is to “meet the growing demand for camping and outdoor recreation inn the region.”