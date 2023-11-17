 Deschutes County Considers New Recreational Campground | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Deschutes County Considers New Recreational Campground

Viable sites, according to a feasibility study, include Drafter Road in La Pine, Thompson Road and Crooked River Ranch

Deschutes County is looking to develop a new county-run campground for the first time in over four decades. Consultants, ECONorthwest and Environmental Science Associates, delivered a camping feasibility study to Deschutes County Commissioners at a Nov. 15 meeting, highlighting three potential areas for private or public RV parks and campgrounds for recreational purposes.  
La Pine State Park


The three areas included in the study were Drafter Road in La Pine, Thompson Road and Crooked River Ranch. The goal, according to the feasibility study, is to “meet the growing demand for camping and outdoor recreation inn the region.”

Julianna LaFollette

Julianna is currently pursuing her Masters in Journalism at NYU. She loves writing local stories about interesting people and events. When she’s not reporting, you can find her cooking, participating in outdoor activities or attempting to keep up with her 90 pound dog, Finn.

