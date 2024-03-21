Deschutes County Votes to Move Eastside Parole and Probation Housing

D





A group of eastside Bend residents have also been documenting

City and County transitional housing and shelter facilities, noting a high concentration in Larkspur and on the east side of Bend, including this housing program.

click to enlarge Julianna LaFollette

DeBone and Adair both voted yes to find a new location. “We in the County need to do better,” said Adair. “I would really like to have this moved somewhere else.”



Chang voted no, stating that wanted more information about how the County would purchase a new property and address neighbor concerns about a new location. “I don’t really understand how the proposal to move the location doesn’t just land us in this exact same place,” he said.



After making a final vote, County Commissioners agreed to come back in April to discuss the next steps.