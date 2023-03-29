Drought Times Four

Gov. Tina Kotek declared a drought in Deschutes and Grant Counties in an executive order on March 24. The decision will allow state agencies to assist the counties, both of which are at least partially experiencing extreme drought, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System. Deschutes County's driest year on record was 2021, and 2022 wasn't much better, as the ninth-driest year. About 53% of Deschutes County is currently experiencing drought, down from 87% last year.

click to enlarge Courtesy of the National Integrated Drought Information System All of Deschutes County is experiencing drought, and half of it is “severe” and a fifth is “extreme.”

About 20% of Deschutes County is currently categorized as "extreme drought," which can lead to delayed planting, scarce irrigation water and increased wildfire activity. Over half is in "severe drought," which is wetter but still interrupts planting season, increases fire risks and impacts wildlife. The remaining half of the county is in "moderate drought," which can impact agriculture and outdoor recreation.

There is above average snowpack in the county, but it'll only provide limited relief to the county. Streamflows are down in the Deschutes Basin by about 30% and some local reservoirs are approaching historic lows. Declaring a drought allows people impacted by the drought to apply for state assistance. It also directs state agencies like the Oregon Water Resource Department and the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Department to minimize the impacts of drought on natural habitats.

It's Deschutes County's fourth consecutive year declaring drought, a record for the state. State Climatologist Larry O'Neill told the Source last year that it'll likely take multiple wet years to fully recover from the drought.