Exciting Things are Happening at the Redmond Library

click to enlarge Dry Canyon of Redmond Facebook

It's no secret: Central Oregon is a desirable place to live. While every corner of Deschutes County has seen growth, here in Redmond the population has more than doubled since 2000. That change hasn't come without growing pains, of course, but it also provides remarkable opportunities for innovation in how we at the Redmond Library serve our dynamic community.

This past spring we broke ground on the new Redmond Library, and hundreds of people from the community joined us as we moved those first shovels of dirt. I loved seeing so many familiar faces in the crowd — from library customers who we see multiple times a week, to the occasional visitor who pops in to grab a movie or use the copier. We are grateful that we still see those people in our temporary location on south Highway 97, where we continue to serve the community.

click to enlarge Courtesy Deschutes Public Library A giant crane places a portion of the roof on the new library in downtown Redmond, Oct. 10. The tree pictured in the inset will rest on the top of the library during its construction. This practice is a Scandinavian tradition, when trees are removed, to appease any tree-dwelling spirits displaced during construction.

What I heard on that groundbreaking day, and what I continue to hear today, is how excited people are to have a library that truly reflects the needs of our growing population. We know the waiting is hard, but once the new library is complete next fall, not only will it double the size of the previous Redmond Library to 40,000 square feet, it will also be larger than the Downtown Bend Library. The larger library gives us more than just bragging rights. It gives the community more space, which means we can greatly increase the materials collection in Redmond. It also allows us to add much-needed public meeting and gathering rooms for people of all ages to use and enjoy.

Besides a larger building to enjoy and room for additional books, the new library will also have maker and creative spaces for hands-on activities and programs for all ages. Our experience working with the public here in Redmond has shown us that we live in a community filled with artistic and creative people, and we're excited to see what happens when folks have the space and resources to bring their ideas to life.

We'll also foster creativity in the very youngest among us. The library's new discovery space for young children will take interactive play and learning to new heights. We're just now getting a taste of what those spaces will look like as the La Pine Library reopens, and I'm excited for the Redmond community to have access to such fantastic resources and experiences.

This week I attended a topping-off ceremony, where the roof was placed on the new Redmond Library. Around this time next year, the ceremony will be much bigger as we celebrate the building's grand opening. The Redmond Library has been a part of the city's civic core for almost 40 years. Looking forward, we're excited to stay in the heart of the city — and serve its residents — for decades to come.