 Experience the Eclipse | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Support local, independent journalism in Central Oregon! Become a Source Weekly Member today.
Join now Support Us

Experience the Eclipse

Where to go, what to see and more info about the October 14 annular eclipse

By and

click to enlarge Experience the Eclipse
Adobe Stock
For those who witnessed the total eclipse of the Sun in 2017, the fact that another eclipse – and this one not entirely total – is coming might feel less than noteworthy. But even though the galaxy's upcoming show isn't quite as stunning as the last one doesn't make it any less worthwhile.

On the morning of Oct. 14, the Moon will pass between the Earth and Sun and create what is known as an "annular eclipse," at least part of which will be visible in all 48 contiguous United States as well as Alaska. Since the Moon doesn't completely cover the Sun and instead creates a "ring of fire," it's termed an "annular" eclipse. The word "annulus" comes from Latin and means "little ring."

According to National Aeronautics and Space Administration, this is the last annular eclipse that will be visible from the U.S. until 2039 – though a total solar eclipse will happen on April 8, 2024, and cross Mexico, the U.S. and Canada. (For us in Central Oregon, the 2024 eclipse will only be partial. You'll have to go to Texas, Arkansas, Missouri, Indiana, Ohio or other parts east to see that one in 2024.)

Some things to know about the 2023 Eclipse:

2023 Eclipse Time: Oct. 14, 2023, from roughly 8am to 9am. "Annularity" right after 9am.

Where it's visible: Oregon Coast from Langlois to Gleneden Beach, as well as Albany, Eugene, Springfield, Crater Lake National Park, Roseburg, Medford and Lakeview.

Will it be visible in Bend? Yes, but not entirely. The path of totality begins between Bend and La Pine and stretches in a band to parts south.

What you'll need: A sense of wonder, and eclipse glasses or a pinhole projector. It's not safe to watch the eclipse without eye protection. Get some at the OMSI Science Store, online or at a local retailer.

Times and durations of local viewing spots:

City / Annularity / Start Duration*

Paisley / 9:18:19 AM / PDT 4:33

La Pine / 9:18:21 AM / PDT 3:12

Fort Rock / 9:18:24 AM / PDT 3:42

Lakeview / 9:18:27 AM / PDT 4:32

click to enlarge Experience the Eclipse (2)
Courtesy Travel Oregon


Full text

next

About The Authors

Armando Borrego

Armando is a California transplant who moved to Bend in search of adventure. He enjoys stories that shed light on local events, and loves keeping up with the modern music scene. In his free time, you can find him riding his bike, watching movies, and painting large murals that he doesn't have space for.

Julianna LaFollette

Julianna is currently pursuing her Masters in Journalism at NYU. She loves writing local stories about interesting people and events. When she’s not reporting, you can find her cooking, participating in outdoor activities or attempting to keep up with her 90 pound dog, Finn.

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

More Local News
All News

Readers also liked…

Celebrate National Native Plant Month

By Damian Fagan

Celebrate National Native Plant Month

My Time with Tom

By Dan Mooney

My Time with Tom

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

SANDWICH WEEK

Bend Ticket Giveaway

Newsletter Signup

More by Julianna LaFollette

More »

More by Armando Borrego

More »

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

More »

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • October 4- 9, 2024

Previous Issues

Want to Advertise With Us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

© 2023 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation