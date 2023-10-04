Experience the Eclipse

click to enlarge Adobe Stock

F

or those who witnessed the total eclipse of the Sun in 2017, the fact that another eclipse – and this one not entirely total – is coming might feel less than noteworthy. But even though the galaxy's upcoming show isn't quite as stunning as the last one doesn't make it any less worthwhile.

On the morning of Oct. 14, the Moon will pass between the Earth and Sun and create what is known as an "annular eclipse," at least part of which will be visible in all 48 contiguous United States as well as Alaska. Since the Moon doesn't completely cover the Sun and instead creates a "ring of fire," it's termed an "annular" eclipse. The word "annulus" comes from Latin and means "little ring."

According to National Aeronautics and Space Administration, this is the last annular eclipse that will be visible from the U.S. until 2039 – though a total solar eclipse will happen on April 8, 2024, and cross Mexico, the U.S. and Canada. (For us in Central Oregon, the 2024 eclipse will only be partial. You'll have to go to Texas, Arkansas, Missouri, Indiana, Ohio or other parts east to see that one in 2024.)

Some things to know about the 2023 Eclipse:

2023 Eclipse Time: Oct. 14, 2023, from roughly 8am to 9am. "Annularity" right after 9am.

Where it's visible: Oregon Coast from Langlois to Gleneden Beach, as well as Albany, Eugene, Springfield, Crater Lake National Park, Roseburg, Medford and Lakeview.

Will it be visible in Bend? Yes, but not entirely. The path of totality begins between Bend and La Pine and stretches in a band to parts south.

What you'll need: A sense of wonder, and eclipse glasses or a pinhole projector. It's not safe to watch the eclipse without eye protection. Get some at the OMSI Science Store, online or at a local retailer.

Times and durations of local viewing spots:

City / Annularity / Start Duration*

Paisley / 9:18:19 AM / PDT 4:33

La Pine / 9:18:21 AM / PDT 3:12

Fort Rock / 9:18:24 AM / PDT 3:42

Lakeview / 9:18:27 AM / PDT 4:32