Fair Housing Council Of Oregon Announces Executive Director Job Opening

The Fair Housing Council of Oregon (FHCO) announces an opening for Executive Director. The Council is seeking a dynamic and visionary leader to lead the organization into the future as they continue the mission to eradicate housing discrimination, promote equitable access to housing, and foster inclusive communities in the state of Oregon.





click to enlarge Fair Housing Council of Oregon

The Fair Housing Council of Oregon is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to fighting discriminatory housing practices. Since its establishment in 1990, FHCO has been a prominent advocate for housing justice in Oregon, serving thousands of clients and collaborating with key partners to advance fair housing policies and practices.



Responsibilities of the Executive Director include:



Leading the organization's strategic vision and initiatives.

Managing day-to-day operations, including financial oversight of a $3 million annual budget.

Collaborating with staff and key partners to drive FHCO's programs and initiatives.

Advocating for fair housing policies and legislation at all levels of government.

Ensuring the organization's continued growth and impact in the field of fair housing.

Key qualifications include:

Proven leadership experience in the non-profit sector or a related field.

Strong financial management skills and experience overseeing budgets.

Excellent communication and advocacy skills.

Ability to work collaboratively with diverse stakeholders.

Passion for promoting fair housing and social justice.

For more information about FHCO and this job opening, please visit the website at https://bit.ly/FHCO-ED

The Fair Housing Council of Oregon is an equal opportunity employer, and we encourage individuals from diverse backgrounds to apply. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.