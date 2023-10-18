 Fee Increase for Downtown Parklets | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Our journalism makes a difference, and so can you. Become a Member and support The Source Weekly!
Find out how Support Us

Fee Increase for Downtown Parklets

Downtown Bend businesses with seating in street parking areas see an increase in fees

By

The City of Bend is increasing fees for businesses with outdoor seating areas on the streets, otherwise known as parklets. As of July, with approval by the City Council, the fees associated with both renewing a commercial parklet and applying for one went up significantly.

click to enlarge Fee Increase for Downtown Parklets
Julianna LaFollette
Downtown businesses with parklets like this one on Franklin Avenue will soon be paying more.

The current price to apply for a parklet is $1,000 per application. For businesses looking to renew their parklet, the fee can be $250 or $750 if the parklet has undergone major changes requiring inspection.

The prices before the increase were $205 for an application and $105 to $155 for parklet renewals. The monthly fee of $60 will not be changing, according to Lorelei Williams, the senior program manager for the City's licensing division.

Several restaurants in downtown Bend utilize parklets, which increased during the pandemic to allow for outdoor options. "This program really was birthed through necessity during the pandemic because businesses had such severe indoor dining limitations through the COVID-19 pandemic," Williams told the Source Weekly.

Parklets can sit adjacent to a business in on-street parking spaces, loading zones or alley spaces. There are currently 10 businesses that have parklets in downtown Bend and two in Tin Pan Alley.

Commercial parklets generally take up one or two parking spaces but can be longer depending on the size of the building. Five percent of all on-street parking spaces in downtown Bend can have parklets built onto them.

Currently, approximately 25 out of the 60 available spaces allotted for parklets downtown are being utilized by a commercial parklet, with approximately 24 out of the total 1,800 parking spaces downtown in use by a parklet. Licenses are issued on a first-come, first-serve basis.

"When we discussed making the parklet program permanent with Council in 2021, there was an interest in looking at raising the per month fee if or when paid parking was introduced downtown," said Ben Hemson, the economic development manager. Shifting to paid parking in the downtown district is a strategy listed in the Downtown Parking Strategic Plan, but does not appear to be imminent just yet.

About The Author

Julianna LaFollette

Julianna is currently pursuing her Masters in Journalism at NYU. She loves writing local stories about interesting people and events. When she’s not reporting, you can find her cooking, participating in outdoor activities or attempting to keep up with her 90 pound dog, Finn.

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

More Local News
All News

Readers also liked…

Celebrate National Native Plant Month

By Damian Fagan

Celebrate National Native Plant Month

My Time with Tom

By Dan Mooney

My Time with Tom

Q&A with a Guide to Underground Psychedelics

By Julianna LaFollette

Q&amp;A with a Guide to Underground Psychedelics

Trending

Comments (2)
Add a comment
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

Bend Ticket Giveaway

Newsletter Signup

More by Julianna LaFollette

  • Q&A with a Guide to Underground Psychedelics

    Mary Sheridan attended Oregon's psychedelic facilitator training course. Then, she opted to work outside of it.

    By Julianna LaFollette

    Q&amp;A with a Guide to Underground Psychedelics

  • Big Pharma's Lasting Impact on Oregon

    The Washington Post spent years seeking to obtain data showing the number of prescription pills that flooded states and counties across the nation. The lasting effects devastated the state of Oregon.

    By Julianna LaFollette

    Big Pharma's Lasting Impact on Oregon
More »

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

More »

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • October 18-23, 2024

Previous Issues

Want to Advertise With Us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

© 2023 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation