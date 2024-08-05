Fire Activity Picks Up In Central Oregon

Destructive thunderstorms rolled through Central Oregon over the weekend causing over a dozen new fire starts and rolling back containment efforts on some larger blazes in the region. And, high temperatures and dry weather over the next few days could lead to an increase in fire activity and a heightened chance of new outbreaks, according to Central Oregon Fire Info.

Courtesy Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Elk Lane Fire on Sunday night.

In Jefferson County, northwest of Madras, the Elk Lane Fire started on Sunday following a lightning storm and gusty winds. It's the largest of the new starts and still growing. As of the most recent update on Monday afternoon, the fire is reported at roughly 3,000 acres and is 7 miles northwest of Madras. Governor Tina Kotek invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act for the fire on Monday afternoon allowing the state fire marshall to mobilize resources to protect communities in the fire's path.



“Winds are starting to pick up. We are trying to bring in additional resources,” Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office wrote on a Facebook update. “Planes will be dipping in and out of Lake Simtustus all day. Please avoid the area to make sure they can safely dip in for water!”



The following evacuation orders remain in effect and Red Cross has set up a temporary evacuation shelter at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.

Level 3 (Go Now): NW 10, SW 17

Level 2 (Be set): NW 9, SW 16

Level 1 (Be Ready): NW 13, NW 5



