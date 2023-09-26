 Fire Hiring Starts In October For The Bureau Of Land Management | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Fire Hiring Starts In October For The Bureau Of Land Management

The Bureau of Land Management is hiring various jobs in wildland fire across Oregon and Washington. Jobs will open for firefighters, dispatchers and to work at airtanker bases starting in October. This is an opportunity for a career that helps protect local communities and public lands.

BLM

The BLM manages over 16 million acres of forest and high desert throughout Oregon and Washington. This creates a complex fire program where no two days are the same. Joining the team takes employees to some of the most beautiful places in the country. The BLM is also part of a larger, collaborative wildland fire management community and partners with other local, state, and federal agencies.

For job announcements or to apply, visit USAJOBS.gov. The work itself will begin in the late spring or early summer of 2024. Visit https://www.nifc.gov/careers/how-to-apply for information on the federal hiring process.


Tentative application periods by job type:
• Hotshot Wildland Firefighter, GS 3-5: Oct. 2-24
• Engine Crew, GS 3-5: Oct. 23- Nov. 14
• Wildland Firefighter fuels/prevention/wildland fire module, GS 3-5: Oct. 23- Nov. 14
• Handcrew, GS 3-5: Nov. 13- Dec. 5
• Helitack, GS 4/5: Oct. 16- Nov. 14
• Senior Firefighter, GS 6/7: Oct. 2-24
• Fire Logistics Dispatcher, GS 3-7: Oct. 23- Nov. 14, and Nov. 13- Dec. 5
• Fire Dispatcher, GS 4-7: Oct. 23- Nov. 14, and Nov. 13- Dec. 5
• Airtanker Base, GS 3-5: Dec. 4-26

Local contact numbers for BLM Oregon-Washington Offices:
• Burns, Oregon: 541-573-4400
• Coos Bay, Oregon: 541-756-0100
• Lakeview, Oregon: 541-947-2177
• Medford, Oregon: 541-618-2200
• Northwest Oregon District (Salem): 503-375-5646
• Prineville, Oregon: 541-416-6700
• Roseburg, Oregon: 541-440-4930
• Vale, Oregon: 541-473-3144
• Spokane, Washington (manages all BLM lands in Washington State): 509-536-1200

The BLM manages more than 245 million acres of public land located primarily in 12 western states, including Alaska, on behalf of the American people. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation. Our mission is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of America’s public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations.


