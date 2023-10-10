 Former MLB Pitcher Jake Peavy Joins Broken Top Brands As MVP | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Former MLB Pitcher Jake Peavy Joins Broken Top Brands As MVP

Broken Top Brands [Broken Top Candle Co] announces entrepreneur, musician, and former MLB star pitcher, Jake Peavy as the newest Broken Top Brands business partner.

Courtesy Broken Top Brands
Former MLB pitcher Jake Peavy partners with Broken Top Brands founder Affton Coffelt.

What does a baseball pitcher know about home and body products? Beyond his athletic prowess, Peavy is a serial entrepreneur, boasting ownership of restaurants, bars, and even the award-winning Dauphin Street Sound studio in Mobile, Alabama, with two Emmys and a collection of gold and platinum records.

Broken Top Brands, based in Bend, began eight years ago as a small line of soy wax candles in that has grown into an all-encompassing stop for natural home and body products.

