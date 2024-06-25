Governor Declares Emergency Conflagration in La Pine Fire

Level 2 BE SET Evacuations for the area east of Hwy 97 to the train tracks from Reed Rd. south to Bassett Dr.

LEVEL 2 BE SET EVACUATIONS: South of Bassett Dr, west of the Railroad tracks, north of highway 31 is being downgraded to LEVEL 2 BE SET.

A temporary evacuation point has been set up at La Pine High School to help those displaced in the Darlene 3 Fire. A livestock and small animal shelter is set up at the La Pine Rodeo Grounds with support from the Pet Evacuation Team.

click to enlarge Deschutes County Sheriff's Office

A livestock and small animal shelter is set up at the La Pine Rodeo Grounds with support from the Pet Evacuation Team.



Campgrounds in the area are also closed.

From

:



"Prairie Campground, McKay Crossing Campground, Ogden Group Campground, and the Rosland OHV play area and associated trails are also closed. The Prineville District Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has also issued an Emergency Public Land Closure. The closure includes all BLM-administered lands within National Forest Road 180 on the south, Highway 97 on the west, Paulina Lake Road on the north, and the Deschutes National Forest Boundary on the east. This closure is effective immediately and will remain in effect until such a time as conditions allow for safe use of the public lands."

deschutes.org/emergency for the most up-to-date information on the fire.

According to a Tuesday release, Kotek determined that threats to life, safety, and property exist and "the threat exceeds the firefighting capabilities of local firefighting personnel and equipment."According to the Deschutes County Sheriff's office, a temporary evacuation point has been set up at La Pine High School to help those displaced.DSCO encourages people to check the website,