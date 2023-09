Grand Craft Beer Episode 4 dives into the nearly-invisible yet highly-incredible world of Flanders Brown Ales, aka Oud Bruins, the 17th century style of Belgian sour beer that, thanks to breweries like Deschutes, are still around... if you know where to look.



Podcasters Brian Yaeger and Donna Britt explore a vertical tasting of The Dissident from 2023, 2019, and 2015."