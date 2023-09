On this episode of Grand Craft Beer host Brian Yaegar welcomes Jeff Cornett and Emily Richmond of Three Creeks Brewing in Sisters.



click to enlarge Source

Listen now:

Crack your own can of Conelick'r Fresh Hop IPA (brewed with ultra-fresh Centennial hops) and drink alongside Brian and his guests as they talk about the brewery's 15 years of brewing and hosting the Sisters Fresh Hop Festival on September 23.