Grants for Fire Prevention

The Deschutes County Rural Fire District is starting a new wildfire mitigation project

By

Bend Fire and Rescue announced August 29 that Deschutes County Rural Fire District #2 is starting a new wildfire mitigation project. The district is gearing up to start a fuels reduction project and received a $280,000 grant from the Oregon State Fire Marshal to target high fire danger areas.

Fuels reduction or fuels management is the process of reducing overgrown vegetation in certain areas that pose a wildfire risk. Removing excess vegetation and debris can help remove what causes fires to spread or become more severe. The process oftentimes involves tree thinning, pruning, prescribed fire and roadway clearance. The projects can help enable fire fighters to protect communities.

Since 1970, Deschutes River Woods has been considered a high fire danger area. Bend Fire and Rescue shared its enthusiasm in a press release: "We are excited to finally complete the fuels reduction work that has been needed for decades." It's partnering with DRW neighborhood association, which received a $180,000 grant for its fuels reduction.

According to the press release, the fuels reduction in the DRW neighborhood will target specific homes and properties that need clearing. The forest and neighborhood fuels reduction will help decrease the chance of wildfires starting and spreading in Central Oregon.

Julianna LaFollette

