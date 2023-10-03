Healing Reins Diamonds & Dust Gala Is Back For First Time Since 2019

T
he 2023 Healing Reins
Diamonds & Dust Cline Falls Grand Opening Gala event is Saturday, October 7, 2023. Tickets are available for purchase now for this fundraising event to be held at the new Healing Reins' site in Tumalo, Oregon.
This marks the first return of the Healing Reins gala
since 2019. This year's event includes a southern style dinner catered by Southern Accent, dessert from Bonta Gelato, craft beer, cocktails and wine from Crater Lake Spirits, Deschutes Brewery and Avid Cider along with silent and live auctions, raffles, a photo booth, music and dancing. There will also be a Toast to Transformation for a chance to win a 1.01 carat naturally-mined diamond from Pave Fine Jewelry.
The gala showcases Healing Reins' new 30-acre location, including a newly constructed indoor arena. Proceeds from the gala will go to expand current Heal with Horses programs and Equine Assisted Mental Health Services as well as to prepare the new Healing Reins at Cline Falls location with necessary ADA improvements.
Healing Reins serves approximately 190 children, teens and adults each week, impacting the lives of more than 1,400 families annually with hopes to usher in another 20 years of growth with the new second location.
For ticket information or to make a donation, go online to: