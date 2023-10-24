High Desert Museum Among 28 Oregon Arts Organizations Receiving Arts Learning Grant Awards

Twenty-eight Oregon arts organizations will each receive a $10,000 grant to strengthen arts education for K-12 students through $280,000 in Oregon Arts Commission Arts Learning Program funding for fiscal year 2024. All funded projects feature partnerships with Oregon schools within communities throughout the state.





High Desert Museum

The High Desert Museum in Bend is the recipient of one of the grants. The museum received the grant to support Kids Curate, a yearlong, bilingual education program that provides more than 50 hours of engaging and sequential arts learning experiences to 50 underserved students at Bear Creek Elementary School in Bend.

“Unfortunately, so many schools lack adequate funding for arts education,” said Arts Commission Executive Director Brian Rogers. “We are grateful that arts organizations are providing well-rounded education through creative and enriching learning experiences for our youth. Arts education inspires further development and creative problem-solving skills that are important for Oregon’s future leaders,” he added.

Arts Learning grants are designed to support projects that provide K-12 students a responsive opportunity for learning in and through the arts; foster the exchange of knowledge between artists and educators; and impact the achievement, skills and/or attitudes of learners.

Applications were evaluated by a review panel, based on project quality and responsiveness, project support and project impact.

Priority for funding is given to projects that primarily impact schools in one or more of the following categories: Title 1 participation; location within a county with more than 16.9 percent of the population experiencing poverty; or location in a rural community.

The Oregon Arts Commission provides leadership, funding and arts programs through its grants, special initiatives and services. Nine commissioners, appointed by the Governor, determine arts needs and establish policies for public support of the arts. The Arts Commission became part of Business Oregon (formerly Oregon Economic and Community Development Department) in 1993, in recognition of the expanding role the arts play in the broader social, economic and educational arenas of Oregon communities. In 2003, the Oregon Legislature moved the operations of the Oregon Cultural Trust to the Arts Commission, streamlining operations and making use of the Commission’s expertise in grantmaking, arts and cultural information and community cultural development.



The Arts Commission is supported with general funds appropriated by the Oregon legislature and with federal funds from the National Endowment for the Arts as well as funds from the Oregon Cultural Trust. More information about the Oregon Arts Commission is available online at artscommission.oregon.gov.