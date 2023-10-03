 High Lakes Redmond Urgent Care Open October 4th | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
High Lakes Redmond Urgent Care Open October 4th

High Lakes Urgent Care - Praxis Health announces the grand opening of a new Urgent Care location in Redmond beginning October 4th, 2023. The High Lakes Redmond Urgent Care will share the same facilities as High Lakes Redmond at 645 NW 4th Street in Redmond.
This expansion marks the continued growth of Praxis Health, Oregon's largest, independent medical group, recently voted Best Medical Group 2023 in Central Oregon for the sixth years in a row by Source Weekly readers.

High Lakes is focused on providing the highest possible level of compassionate, individualized care. Praxis Health is rooted in local communities with the goal of remaining connected to the people and places as they continue to grow. For more information, visit the website at HighLakesHealthCare.com

