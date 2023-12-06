Holiday Gift Guide

click to enlarge SW

FOODIE

The kitchen is the heart of the home, and this character warms it up with lots of foodie love. Pamper them with gifts that turn into magical meals.



Savory Spice

Round the World Spice Collection

Find product online: savoryspice.com



Arome

Six Cup Classic ChemEx coffeemaker



Derwent Mill

Find products online: aromekitchen.com





Souper Cubes

Souper Cubes No-Mess Untensil Set

Find product online: soupercubes.com





Grand Mère Stowe Measuring Cups

Crafted Wooden Bowls 9''

Find products online: grandmerestore.com



3rd Street Beverage

Bar Essentials

Find product online: 3rdstreetbeverage.com



Kara's Kitchenware

Shun Knife Premier Set with Blonde Handle

Find product online: karaskitchenware.com

There's nothing quite like hitting the open road in your very own van-life home. This holiday, get the glamper enthusiast something to take along on those magical adventures.

Mountain Supply of Oregon Jetboil Flash Java kit

Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket

Hydro Flask 32oz Insulated French Press Find products online: mountainsupplybend.com

Expedition Club & Supply Opinel Mushroom Knife

Tent Stars Adventure Light

StarSense DX 102 Telescope Find products online: expeditionclub.co



FootZone Bend

Shokz Find product online: footzonebend.com



PAMPERED & #BLESSED



Self-care items don't have to be bought yourself! Grab one of these local items and help your loved one feel pampered and #blessed.



Wren & Wild

Bamboo Pajama Set

Fara Homidi Beauty Essential Lip Compact

Luxury Fluffy Slippers

Pure Sol Eye Masks

Tata Harper Daily Essentials Kit Find products online: wrenandwild.com





Spa W Earth and Body Renewal Package

Book Online: spa-w.com



Sunriver Resort's Sage Spring Spa Blackberry & Chocolate facial 50-80 minutes Find product online: sunriverresort.com

Namaspa Namaspa Membership Purchase membership online: namaspa.com





PAMPERED KITTY



Cats are the epitome of pampered! Here are some local ideas for the friendly feline in your life.

Bend Pet Express WTW Pet Products Cat Tree



Pioneer Stainless Steel Water Fountain

Pet Greens Wheat Grass Garen Kit Find products online: bendpetexpress.com

Mud Bay Catit Vesper High Base Cat Tower

Mud Bay Felt Cat Cave Bed Find products online: mudbay.com



Metalheads Boutique Custom Made Pet Tag or Keychain Find product online: metalheadsboutique.etsy.com



Elwingworks Elwingworks Custom Catio for Window Find product online: elwingworks.com



YOUTH SKIER

Pray for snow, and then set the kids up with some great locally sourced goods to get them stoked for the season.