Holiday Gift Guide

FOODIE
The kitchen is the heart of the home, and this character warms it up with lots of foodie love. Pamper them with gifts that turn into magical meals.
Savory Spice
Find product online: savoryspice.com
Arome
Find products online: aromekitchen.com
Find product online: soupercubes.com
Grand Mère
Find products online: grandmerestore.com
Find product online: 3rdstreetbeverage.com
Kara's Kitchenware
Find product online: karaskitchenware.com
GLAMPER
There's nothing quite like hitting the open road in your very own van-life home. This holiday, get the glamper enthusiast something to take along on those magical adventures.
Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket
Find products online: expeditionclub.co
FootZone Bend
Shokz
Find product online: footzonebend.com
PAMPERED & #BLESSED
Self-care items don't have to be bought yourself! Grab one of these local items and help your loved one feel pampered and #blessed.
Bamboo Pajama Set
Fara Homidi Beauty Essential Lip Compact
Luxury Fluffy Slippers
Pure Sol Eye Masks
Book Online: spa-w.com
Find product online: sunriverresort.com
Namaspa
Purchase membership online: namaspa.com
PAMPERED KITTY
Cats are the epitome of pampered! Here are some local ideas for the friendly feline in your life.
Find products online: bendpetexpress.com
Find products online: mudbay.com
Find product online: metalheadsboutique.etsy.com
Find product online: elwingworks.com
YOUTH SKIER
Pray for snow, and then set the kids up with some great locally sourced goods to get them stoked for the season.
Find products online: tactics.com
Find products online: mountainsupplybend.com
Find product online: patagoniabend.com
Find product online: pinemountainsports.com