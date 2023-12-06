 Holiday Gift Guide | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Holiday Gift Guide

It’s that time of year, and when it comes to local gift-giving, let us be your “Source!”

click to enlarge Holiday Gift Guide
FOODIE

The kitchen is the heart of the home, and this character warms it up with lots of foodie love. Pamper them with gifts that turn into magical meals.


Savory Spice
Round the World Spice Collection

Find product online: savoryspice.com


Arome
Six Cup Classic ChemEx coffeemaker
Derwent Mill

Find products online: aromekitchen.com


Souper Cubes
Souper Cubes No-Mess Untensil Set

Find product online: soupercubes.com


Grand Mère
Stowe Measuring Cups
Crafted Wooden Bowls 9''

Find products online: grandmerestore.com


3rd Street Beverage
Bar Essentials

Find product online: 3rdstreetbeverage.com


Kara's Kitchenware
Shun Knife Premier Set with Blonde Handle

Find product online: karaskitchenware.com



GLAMPER

There's nothing quite like hitting the open road in your very own van-life home. This holiday, get the glamper enthusiast something to take along on those magical adventures.

Mountain Supply of Oregon
Jetboil Flash Java kit
Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket
Hydro Flask 32oz Insulated French Press

Find products online: mountainsupplybend.com

Expedition Club & Supply
Opinel Mushroom Knife
Tent Stars Adventure Light
StarSense DX 102 Telescope

Find products online: expeditionclub.co


FootZone Bend
Shokz

Find product online: footzonebend.com


PAMPERED & #BLESSED

Self-care items don't have to be bought yourself! Grab one of these local items and help your loved one feel pampered and #blessed.

Wren & Wild
Bamboo Pajama Set
Fara Homidi Beauty Essential Lip Compact
Luxury Fluffy Slippers
Pure Sol Eye Masks
Tata Harper Daily Essentials Kit

Find products online: wrenandwild.com
Spa W
Earth and Body Renewal Package

Book Online: spa-w.com

Sunriver Resort's Sage Spring Spa
Blackberry & Chocolate facial 50-80 minutes

Find product online: sunriverresort.com


Namaspa
Namaspa Membership

Purchase membership online: namaspa.com


PAMPERED KITTY

Cats are the epitome of pampered! Here are some local ideas for the friendly feline in your life.

Bend Pet Express
WTW Pet Products Cat Tree
Pet Greens Wheat Grass Garen Kit
Pioneer Stainless Steel Water Fountain

Find products online: bendpetexpress.com


Mud Bay
Catit Vesper High Base Cat Tower
Mud Bay Felt Cat Cave Bed

Find products online: mudbay.com


Metalheads Boutique
Custom Made Pet Tag or Keychain

Find product online: metalheadsboutique.etsy.com


Elwingworks
Elwingworks Custom Catio for Window

Find product online: elwingworks.com


YOUTH SKIER

Pray for snow, and then set the kids up with some great locally sourced goods to get them stoked for the season.


Tactics
Smith Method MIPS Snowboard Helmet
Crab Grab Mini Claws
Airblaster Classic Ninja Suit

Find products online: tactics.com


Mountain Supply of Oregon
Extravert Gloves Outdoor Research
Topless Headband
Blackstrap Hood

Find products online: mountainsupplybend.com


Patagonia Bend
Hemp Crew Socks

Find product online: patagoniabend.com


Pine Mountain Sports
Smith 4D Mag Goggles

Find product online: pinemountainsports.com


More Local News
Celebrate National Native Plant Month

By Damian Fagan

Celebrate National Native Plant Month

My Time with Tom

By Dan Mooney

My Time with Tom

Q&A with a Guide to Underground Psychedelics

By Julianna LaFollette

Q&amp;A with a Guide to Underground Psychedelics

