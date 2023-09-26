Howard Friedman Awarded The 2023 Oregon Real Estate Association Good Neighbor Award

On September 13, Compass Commercial Real Estate Services broker Howard Friedman was awarded the 2023 Oregon Real Estate Association (OREA) Good Neighbor Award at the 2023 Fall Convention in Salem, OR. This award is a testament to his nearly 17 years of unwavering service to Bend's Bethlehem Inn. The Good Neighbor Award recognizes those who have demonstrated an exemplary dedication to their neighborhood and the community through volunteerism and service.





Courtesy Compass Commercial

Compass Commercial broker Jay Lyons, SIOR, CCIM nominated Friedman for the Central Oregon Association for Realtors (COAR) Good Neighbor Award. Lyons declared, "Howard's integral involvement in the organization includes serving and providing amazing meals for hundreds of residents each month. He not only dedicates his time and boundless energy but also inspires others to become involved and gain a deeper understanding of Bethlehem Inn's mission and the individuals they serve.”





Friedman was the runner-up for the OREA award in 2021. He also won the Compass Commercial Compass Cares Award for the most volunteer hours served company-wide in 2018 and 2019.

“I am honored to receive the OREA Good Neighbor Award and so grateful to be able to work with the Bethlehem Inn, whose mission is ‘Transforming Lives Together Through Shelter, Help and Hope,’” Friedman said. “I applaud the staff and many other volunteers who dedicate their time, talent and treasure to assist our local homeless community get back on their feet and obtain safe and affordable housing.”

