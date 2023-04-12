 Hunnell Road Under New Camping Codes | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Hunnell Road Under New Camping Codes

Bend is citing people under a camping code, but is waiting for state funds before determining what it does at the largest encampment in the region

By

In December the City of Bend declared the campsites sitting on Hunnell Road to be unsafe, planning to remove them in March to make way for construction crews doing road maintenance in the area. A few weeks before the road was scheduled to be cleared, the City approached Deschutes County to collaborate on a managed camp for 15 to 30 medically vulnerable people. The Deschutes County Board of Commissioners rejected that plan, but the City then learned construction crews didn't need to use the road during negotiations and delayed the Hunnell closure until there was more shelter capacity.

On April 11, the City removed a 30-person campsite on Aune Road near Crux Fermentation Project.

Hunnell would've been cleared under protocols laid out in Bend's camping code, which the Bend City Council approved in November and started enforcing on March 1. The code allows people to camp at one place for 24 hours before they're cited and asked to move at least 600 feet. People aren't allowed to camp near homeless shelters, in City buildings, residential areas or near the river. How people camp is also regulated; more than three campsites can't cluster, camping materials can't exceed a 12x12 foot space and camps must be kept free of trash and debris.

Bend Public Information Officer Anne Aurand said the City isn't yet applying the "time" standard of the code for people on Hunnell, but are talking with campers about the manner that people camp on the road. Next steps for Hunnell will likely depend on how state money from Gov. Tina Kotek's $217 million budget for homelessness and housing is allocated. On April 10, Kotek announced $13.9 million would go to Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook counties to rehouse 161 households and create 111 shelter beds.

"Oregonians are demanding urgent action and accountability. That's why this emergency funding is tied to specific, local action plans that will reduce unsheltered homelessness," Kotek stated in a press release. "The state will continue to provide technical assistance and partner with local communities to make sure this money makes a difference on the ground."

The City is still waiting for more information on the specific projects that the funding will support before making a decision on the Hunnell campsite, Aurand said. Other campsites still have to pass muster, though. Since its implementation in March, the City used the camping code to remove a camp on Second Street. Camps on Mary Rose Place have been cited to clean up their areas. April 11 marked the code's first use for a large camp when the City removed a 30-person campsite on Aune Road by Crux Fermentation Project in conjunction with the Oregon Department of Transportation, which owns an adjacent right of way.

Jack Harvel

