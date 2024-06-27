La Pine Fire Expands East Thursday

Thursday, firefighters focused on strengthening existing lines, while temperatures and wind were favorable. While some areas are still in level 3 “Go Now” evacuations, others have been downgraded as teams get a hold of the fire lines.
Evacuation areas as of noon on Thursday:
LEVEL 2 "BE SET": Areas immediately east of Hwy 97 north of the line even with the Hwy 97/Burgess Rd north to include Drafter Rd area. (reduced from Level 3).
Industrial area on Russel Rd from Reed Rd south to the end of Russel Rd (reduced from level 3).
Areas north of Hwy 31 between Hwy 97 east to the BNSF Railroad tracks. Areas north of FS Rd 21 (Paulina-East Lake Rd) to Paulina Creek west of FS 9736.
Recreational Area Closures:
6 Mile Sno Park, Prairie Campground, McKay Crossing Campground, Ogden Group Campground, and the Rosland OHV play area and associated trails.
All BLM-administered lands within National Forest Road 180 on the south, Highway 97 on the west, Paulina Lake Road on the north, and the Deschutes National Forest Boundary on the east.
The fire burned into several fuels treatment areas that had been completed by the Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service, which allowed for moderated fire activity. Structural and wildland resources have continued to arrive at the Incident Command Post to support the fire. The incident personnel reached a total of 335 people on Thursday.
Currently, there are six task forces of firefighters still actively working to protect structures and conduct mop-up around homes and infrastructures.
The evacuation shelter at the La Pine High School and the La Pine Activity Center are continuing to support those in evacuation zones.
“Fire officials are grateful to members of the community for their willingness to follow evacuation orders and help keep firefighters safe on the roads by driving responsibly,” read a statement from the press release. An information community meeting will be held virtually on Friday evening.