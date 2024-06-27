La Pine Fire Expands East Thursday

T

click to enlarge Julianna LaFollette

LEVEL 3 "GO NOW": All areas east of the the BNSF railroad tracks to FS Road 9736 and FS 22 (Finley Butte Rd) and north of the Deschutes/Klamath Line north to just north of Newberry Estates subdivision.



LEVEL 2 "BE SET": Areas immediately east of Hwy 97 north of the line even with the Hwy 97/Burgess Rd north to include Drafter Rd area. (reduced from Level 3).



Industrial area on Russel Rd from Reed Rd south to the end of Russel Rd (reduced from level 3).



Areas north of Hwy 31 between Hwy 97 east to the BNSF Railroad tracks. Areas north of FS Rd 21 (Paulina-East Lake Rd) to Paulina Creek west of FS 9736.

click to enlarge Central Oregon Fire Info A map of the fire, released on Thursday at noon.

click to enlarge Julianna LaFollette The Red Cross is staffing the evacuation shelter at La Pine High School.