La Pine Fire Expands East Thursday

As the fire moves east, some evacuation zones have been downgraded

The Darlene 3 Fire in La Pine, which started Tuesday afternoon, reached 3,889 acres with 30% containment on Thursday at noon. Winds and warm temperatures have caused the fire to expand east into the Deschutes National Forest.

Thursday, firefighters focused on strengthening existing lines, while temperatures and wind were favorable. While some areas are still in level 3 “Go Now” evacuations, others have been downgraded as teams get a hold of the fire lines.

La Pine Fire Expands East Thursday
Julianna LaFollette
Evacuation areas as of noon on Thursday:

LEVEL 3 "GO NOW": All areas east of the the BNSF railroad tracks to FS Road 9736 and FS 22 (Finley Butte Rd) and north of the Deschutes/Klamath Line north to just north of Newberry Estates subdivision.

LEVEL 2 "BE SET": Areas immediately east of Hwy 97 north of the line even with the Hwy 97/Burgess Rd north to include Drafter Rd area. (reduced from Level 3).

Industrial area on Russel Rd from Reed Rd south to the end of Russel Rd (reduced from level 3).

Areas north of Hwy 31 between Hwy 97 east to the BNSF Railroad tracks. Areas north of FS Rd 21 (Paulina-East Lake Rd) to Paulina Creek west of FS 9736.

Recreational Area Closures:

6 Mile Sno Park, Prairie Campground, McKay Crossing Campground, Ogden Group Campground, and the Rosland OHV play area and associated trails.

All BLM-administered lands within National Forest Road 180 on the south, Highway 97 on the west, Paulina Lake Road on the north, and the Deschutes National Forest Boundary on the east.
A map of the fire, released on Thursday at noon.
Central Oregon Fire Info
A map of the fire, released on Thursday at noon.

The fire burned into several fuels treatment areas that had been completed by the Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service, which allowed for moderated fire activity.  Structural and wildland resources have continued to arrive at the Incident Command Post to support the fire. The incident personnel reached a total of 335 people on Thursday.

Currently, there are six task forces of firefighters still actively working to protect structures and conduct mop-up around homes and infrastructures.

The evacuation shelter at the La Pine High School and the La Pine Activity Center are continuing to support those in evacuation zones.

The Red Cross is staffing the evacuation shelter at La Pine High School.
Julianna LaFollette
The Red Cross is staffing the evacuation shelter at La Pine High School.

“Fire officials are grateful to members of the community for their willingness to follow evacuation orders and help keep firefighters safe on the roads by driving responsibly,” read a statement from the press release. An information community meeting will be held virtually on Friday evening.

