La Pine Fire Reaches 60% Containment

Firefighters focus on keeping the fire within its current footprint

By

Firefighting crews made significant progress over the weekend in containing the Darlene 3 Fire, east of La Pine.

On Sunday morning, the fire had grown to 3,889 acres and was 60% contained. Crews will continue to focus on increasing containment and keeping the fire within its current footprint, according to a press release from Central Oregon Fire Info. As of Sunday, the fire had not grown in size since Friday.
La Pine Fire Reaches 60% Containment
Central Oregon Fire Info
A map of the fire from Sun., June 30.

Several areas in La Pine have been lowered to a Level 2 “Be Set” evacuation status. Since evacuation levels have been reduced and the threat to structures has decreased, the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Red Team demobilized on Saturday.

Central Oregon’s Type 3 Incident Management Team has assumed full command. All evacuation notices have been lifted for the area west of Hwy 97 and north of Burgess Road.

Evacuation areas as of 5pm on Sunday:

Level 3 "Go Now": Zones LAP-664, LAP-666, LAP-667-A, LAP-652-A, LAP-658-B

The highest number of people working on the fire reached 435 last week. On Sunday morning, that number had been reduced to 304 as conditions improved. Weather has remained favorable for fire suppression with low winds, cooler temperatures and high humidity at night.

Central Oregon Fire Info is urging the public to respect the closure areas, for the safety of firefighters and the public, so firefighters can continue falling weakened trees throughout the area.

Prairie Campground and the Rosland OHV area and associated trails will remain closed temporarily. McKay Crossing Campground, Ogden Group Campground and 6 Mile Sno Park reopened at noon on Sunday.

Julianna LaFollette

Julianna earned her Masters in Journalism at NYU in 2024. She loves writing local stories about interesting people and events. When she’s not reporting, you can find her cooking, participating in outdoor activities or attempting to keep up with her 90 pound dog, Finn.

