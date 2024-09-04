Lightning Starts Multiple Fires Over Holiday Weekend

L

click to enlarge Central Oregon Fire Info The 14,000 acre Wiley Flat Fire on Sept. 3.

ightning storms over the long weekend led to several new fire starts around Central Oregon on Monday. While Deschutes County does not have any active fires as of Sept., 4, nearby fire starts may cause some smoke in the next week.A fire in Crook County, the Wiley Flat Fire, was first reported on Sept. 2, and began moving quickly, due to wind. The fire was at 100 acres at 3pm and grew to 1,200 acres by 5pm. At that point, fire teams began scooping water from the Ochoco Reservoir in efforts to slow the spread. At 8pm, the fire was up to 5,000 acres.On Sept. 3, the Central Oregon Type 3 Incident Management Team assumed command of the fire, which was 14,000 acres around 4:30pm, focusing their efforts on structure protection, working to safeguard homes and critical infrastructure in the area.The cause of the fire is considered to be lightning, according to Central Oregon Fire Info. A temporary evacuation shelter was established on Sept, 2 at the Carey Foster Hall in Prineville.Just east of the Wiley Flat Fire is the Hawley Ridge Fire, which also started on Monday. The cause of this fire, which was about 200 acres on Wednesday morning, is currently unknown. Barber Creek Fire was reported on Monday as well, reaching about 10 acres near Ashwood in Jefferson County.The 779 Fire, on the edge of Crook and Grant counties, was reported at 2:45pm on Monday and merged with several lightning-caused fires in the same area. Combined, the fire became the Rail Ridge Fire, which was reported at 61,433 acres on Tuesday night.Additional large fires outside of Central Oregon that started on Monday include the Oak Canyon Fire in Wasco County, which is 15,170 acres, and the Shoe Fly Fire in Wheeler County, now at 20,247 acres.