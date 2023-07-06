LISTEN: A Sparkling Career with Meteorologist Bob Shaw 🎧

A fter four years in the U.S. Navy in the Vietnam era, Bob Shaw met his wife Cheryl while working for a college ministry. They started a family and moved to the San Francisco Bay Area, where Bob entered the world of recreational vehicle sales and service. After eight years with Beaver Coach – which brought him to Bend — a more serious pursuit of a career, not just a job, began.



Bob had been a public speaker for years and secretly hoped for a job where he could speak for a living. A unique chain of events carried him back to college at COCC and a job as a waiter in a casual fine-dining restaurant at the age of 45. He was then introduced to working as talent in commercials by a co-worker that was doing the same. A couple of years of making commercials opened the door for a successful audition as the weathercaster on the live morning news program. A short while later, Bob transferred to Mississippi State University, completed a meteorology training, and is now celebrating years “in the business” and on NewsChannel 21 at Sunrise.



Viewers will be sad to know that Bob is retiring this summer, and so we just had to have him on the program. In this edition of Bend Don't Break we talk about his favorite parts about doing weather, where he got his slogan "Have a Sparkling Day," and more.



