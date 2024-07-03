 LISTEN: Ami Formica, Co-Founder of Well Wired 🎧 | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
LISTEN: Ami Formica, Co-Founder of Well Wired 🎧

In this episode of the Bend Don't Break podcast, Ami Formica, co-founder of Well Wired, joins Aaron to discuss the profound impact of technology on children. They explore how smartphones and social media affect kids' development, social skills, and mental health, highlighting the unique challenges faced by the first generation growing up with these technologies. The conversation also delves into the role of technology in schools, emphasizing the need to balance its educational benefits with the potential for distraction and overuse.
click to enlarge LISTEN: Ami Formica, Co-Founder of Well Wired 🎧
Well Wired

Ami shares the rapid growth of Well Wired and how its mission has evolved to address increasing concerns from parents, educators, and health professionals about children's tech use. She outlines Well Wired's future initiatives to promote healthy, intentional tech use in homes, schools, and communities, providing valuable insights for fostering a balanced approach to technology in children's lives.


