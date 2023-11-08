LISTEN: Bend Don't Break - A Love for Mountain Bike Trails with Emmy Andrews 🎧

Before becoming ED she was a board member of COTA and served as COTA’s treasurer for three years. She was instrumental in developing COTA’s first Strategic Plan and coordinating the Crew Leader program. Andrews has also been an active trail work volunteer and mountain bike advocate for many years.
In this edition of Bend Don't Break, Source Weekly Editor Nicole Vulcan chats with Andrews about the work of trail building and maintenance, the newly updated skills parks at Phil's Trail, Wanoga Sno-Park and Bike Park 242 in Sisters and why mountain biking is so dang fun.
LISTEN NOW: