 LISTEN: Bend Don't Break - A Love for Mountain Bike Trails with Emmy Andrews 🎧
LISTEN: Bend Don't Break - A Love for Mountain Bike Trails with Emmy Andrews 🎧

The executive director of Central Oregon Trail Alliance talks bike parks, mountain bike trail maintenance and more

Emmy Andrews is the executive director of the Central Oregon Trail Alliance, whose mission is to develop, protect, and enhance the Central Oregon mountain bike experience through trail stewardship, advocacy, collaboration, and education. Andrews, who began her tenure as ED at COTA in January 2021, has over 20 years of experience in project management, planning, and marketing, and a passion for implementing COTA’s mission and vision.
Before becoming ED she was a board member of COTA and served as COTA’s treasurer for three years. She was instrumental in developing COTA’s first Strategic Plan and coordinating the Crew Leader program. Andrews has also been an active trail work volunteer and mountain bike advocate for many years.

In this edition of Bend Don't Break, Source Weekly Editor Nicole Vulcan chats with Andrews about the work of trail building and maintenance, the newly updated skills parks at Phil's Trail, Wanoga Sno-Park and Bike Park 242 in Sisters and why mountain biking is so dang fun.

LISTEN NOW:

