n this podcast episode Source Weekly publisher Aaron Switzer has a candid, uplifting conversation with the incredibly talented Artist Teafly . A Bend-based artist and illustrator, Teafly has illustrated Source Weekly covers over the past two decades.Teafly is also the author of the new book "So...You Have a Little Brain Cloud" - an illustrated journey exploring mental illness. Teafly speaks opening about her own mental illness journey and has incredible insight into the healing power of sleep and why we all need it!