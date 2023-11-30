 LISTEN: Bend Don't Break: Cassi MacQueen, Executive Director Deschutes Childrens Foundation 🎧 | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
LISTEN: Bend Don't Break: Cassi MacQueen, Executive Director Deschutes Childrens Foundation 🎧

New ED of Deschutes Children's Foundation gets real about the current nonprofit state of affairs

On this episode of Bend Don't Break Source Weekly publisher Aaron Switzer converses with the new Executive Director of Deschutes Children's Foundation, Cassi MacQueen.

Cassi's deep passion for public service and commitment to social change is inspiring. She and Aaron get real about what's happening in the nonprofit sector of our community and talk about what each of us can do to lend a helping hand.




