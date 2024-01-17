 LISTEN: Bend Don't Break: Giancarlo Gatto, BendFilm Executive Director 🎧 | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
LISTEN: Bend Don't Break: Giancarlo Gatto, BendFilm Executive Director 🎧

New ED of BendFilm on how art/culture contribute to community livability & vibrancy

In this episode, Source Weekly publisher Aaron Switzer chats with the new Executive Director of Bend Film, Giancarlo Gatto.


Gatto talks about his lifelong passion for film, how Bend Film contributes to our community's well-being and how you can be a part of this incredible community asset. He also talks about taking the advice he's been giving his kids!




Listen now:


