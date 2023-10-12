 LISTEN: Bend Don't Break: James Gage, Founder of Kita Café 🎧 | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
LISTEN: Bend Don't Break: James Gage, Founder of Kita Café 🎧

Source Weekly Food Editor Donna Britt chats with Kita Café Founder James Gage about his Japanese comfort food offerings.
Hear how he landed on the name Kita and why he chose Japanese food and where you can find his delicious sandwiches, noodles, rice bowls, etc. in Bend.




Listen now:


