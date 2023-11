It’s another story of one thing leading to another. In this episode of the Bend Don't Break podcast, hear Jessica Dunaway's story of how she and her husband John started One Loaf.



It all started with a challenge and before you know it, Dunaway had baked enough sourdough bread to share with friends and family. Everyone was impressed and One Loaf , a domestic micro-bakery was born.As Jessica Dunaway puts it, “We’re just a small operation trying to connect with people.”