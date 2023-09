B orn in Oakland, California, Keith Witcosky and his parents moved to Oregon in 1977. After earning his degree from the University of Denver, Witcosky

click to enlarge Source

began his career in politics/government in 1993 working for then Mayor Vera Katz in Portland. Since July 2013, he has been serving as the City Manager for Redmond.



As City Manager, he’s responsible for overseeing a 250+ person organization, advancing the goals and implementing the policy set by the City Council while establishing and caretaking the culture of the organization.



In this edition of Bend Don't Break, Witcosky talks with Source Weekly Editor Nicole Vulcan about future plans for Redmond, what it means to "keep Redmond, Redmond" and more.