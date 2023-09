A

n intimate conversation between Source Weekly Publisher Aaron Switzer and Musician Faisal Abu-Nawwas.Faisal grew up in the PNW and has been performing since he was a youngster. Hear stories from his early days and what happens in his head when he performs. Get to know Faisal a little better in the podcast then catch his deep, rich vocals as he performs in venues throughout Central Oregon.