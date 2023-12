I

n this episode Source Weekly Food Editor Donna Britt chats with Oh ghee! Founder Merrideth Telfer about her company, Oh ghee!Originally called GheeBD, the company has transformed from a CBD ghee company into a general ghee company literally using ghee (ultra-clarified butter) as the cornerstone ingredient in all of their products from human to pet, edible to topical and even candles!Merredith shares the emotional story behind her company and explains the chemistry behind the magic of ghee.